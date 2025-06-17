$41.530.08
Eliminating fires after attacks on Kyiv: more than 100 tons of water have already been dropped from helicopters, extinguishing continues

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1898 views

The aftermath of Russian attacks is being cleared in Kyiv. Rescuers, using helicopters, made more than 50 water drops to extinguish fires in three locations.

Eliminating fires after attacks on Kyiv: more than 100 tons of water have already been dropped from helicopters, extinguishing continues

Rescuers are working at 3 locations, they have already made more than 50 water discharges, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Details

Fires caused by the consequences of attacks by the Russian army are being extinguished in the capital of Ukraine. According to the rescue service, 2 SES helicopters are currently working at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian Armed Forces strikes. Specialists are working at 3 locations. Fire extinguishing and search and rescue operations are still ongoing.

Rescuers made more than 50 water discharges, with a total volume of more than 100 tons.

We remind

As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, a total of 114 victims have sought medical attention after the massive enemy attack. 68 of them were hospitalized.

In Kyiv, on Nyvky, parts of cluster munitions were found after the Russian missile strike.

The ballistic missile that hit a high-rise building in Kyiv pierced the floors to the basement.

At night, during the Russian air attack, railway infrastructure in Kyiv and the region was damaged. Grain was also damaged.

Kyiv has declared June 18 a day of mourning for the victims of the massive Russian attack on the capital, all entertainment events are prohibited in the city tomorrow, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarKyiv
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv
