Massive internet outages are observed in Iran, the reasons are unknown - media
Massive internet outages are observed in Iran throughout the country. The reasons for the outages are still unknown, but the authorities have imposed restrictions after the Israeli attack.
Iran is reporting massive internet outages across the country. The cause of the outages is currently unknown, UNN writes with reference to AFP.
Details
Iranian media report massive internet outages across the country. It is noted that the cause of the outages is still unclear, but it is known that Iran has imposed restrictions on internet access after the unexpected attack by Israel, which took place on Friday.
Recall
Due to a significant deterioration in the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of Israel and Iran as soon as possible until the situation in the region stabilizes.
We urge all Ukrainian citizens who are in these countries to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the messages of the competent authorities of the countries of stay, not to ignore air raid signals and go to shelters, observe safety measures, and always carry identity documents with them
