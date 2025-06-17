Massive internet outages are observed in Iran, the reasons are unknown - media

Iran is reporting massive internet outages across the country. The cause of the outages is currently unknown, UNN writes with reference to AFP.

Details

Iranian media report massive internet outages across the country. It is noted that the cause of the outages is still unclear, but it is known that Iran has imposed restrictions on internet access after the unexpected attack by Israel, which took place on Friday.

Recall

Due to a significant deterioration in the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of Israel and Iran as soon as possible until the situation in the region stabilizes.

We urge all Ukrainian citizens who are in these countries to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the messages of the competent authorities of the countries of stay, not to ignore air raid signals and go to shelters, observe safety measures, and always carry identity documents with them

We urge all Ukrainian citizens who are in these countries to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the messages of the competent authorities of the countries of stay, not to ignore air raid signals and go to shelters, observe safety measures, and always carry identity documents with them - the recommendation says.

The US knows where Iranian leader Khamenei is hiding: Trump called on Iran to surrender