Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
04:49 PM • 12116 views
Ukraine condemns WHO official's visit to Russia - Radutskyi
June 17, 10:46 AM • 122458 views
Parliament Appoints Ruslan Kravchenko as Prosecutor General
June 17, 06:29 AM • 158417 views
"Such attacks are pure terrorism": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 440 drones and 32 missiles
June 17, 05:57 AM • 149457 views
Russia struck Kyiv and outskirts with 175 drones and at least 16 missiles, there is destruction from the upper floors to the basement - KCMA
June 16, 07:28 PM • 199287 views
The EU has extended sanctions over the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol for another year
June 16, 01:59 PM • 178010 views
Zelenskyy plans to discuss with Trump a defense package that Ukraine is ready to buy
Exclusive
June 16, 12:56 PM • 166591 views
Euro is getting more expensive faster than dollar: why hryvnia is losing ground - explanation of financial expert Olena Sosiedka
Exclusive
June 16, 11:24 AM • 135346 views
In almost five years, the Shalimov Center has performed about 250 organ transplants from deceased donors.
Exclusive
June 16, 09:55 AM • 108407 views
NABU and NACP should check the connections of People's Deputy Kuzminykh with the pharmacy business - lawyer
June 16, 08:24 AM • 180179 views
Zelenskyy nominated Ruslan Kravchenko for the position of Prosecutor General: the submission is already in the Verkhovna Rada
Massive internet outages are observed in Iran, the reasons are unknown - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1534 views

Massive internet outages are observed in Iran throughout the country. The reasons for the outages are still unknown, but the authorities have imposed restrictions after the Israeli attack.

Massive internet outages are observed in Iran, the reasons are unknown - media

Iran is reporting massive internet outages across the country. The cause of the outages is currently unknown, UNN writes with reference to AFP.

Details

Iranian media report massive internet outages across the country. It is noted that the cause of the outages is still unclear, but it is known that Iran has imposed restrictions on internet access after the unexpected attack by Israel, which took place on Friday.

Recall

Due to a significant deterioration in the security situation in the Middle East, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommended that Ukrainian citizens leave the territory of Israel and Iran as soon as possible until the situation in the region stabilizes.

We urge all Ukrainian citizens who are in these countries to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the messages of the competent authorities of the countries of stay, not to ignore air raid signals and go to shelters, observe safety measures, and always carry identity documents with them

We urge all Ukrainian citizens who are in these countries to remain vigilant, carefully monitor the messages of the competent authorities of the countries of stay, not to ignore air raid signals and go to shelters, observe safety measures, and always carry identity documents with them

- the recommendation says.

The US knows where Iranian leader Khamenei is hiding: Trump called on Iran to surrender17.06.25, 20:00 • 1732 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Israel
Iran
