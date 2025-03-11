Trump plans to reinstate strict sanctions on Iranian oil exports
The Trump administration is preparing to tighten sanctions on Iranian oil. According to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright, this is necessary to counter Iran's funding of terrorist organizations.
The Donald Trump administration is preparing to tighten oil sanctions against Iran. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.
U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright stated that the Trump administration is ready to strengthen U.S. sanctions on Iranian oil production.
"When he (Trump, - ed.) was president last time, Iranian oil exports were reduced to a very modest level," Wright said.
The minister added that "Trump will stop this chaos and bring peace to the world."
Trump is conducting a 'maximum pressure' campaign against Iran, within which the U.S. revoked the exemption that allowed Iraq to pay Iran for electricity.
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei stated on March 8 that his country will not allow itself to be intimidated and will not start negotiations.