In Dnipro, a Tesla driver "took for a ride" a military officer on the hood: a case has been opened
Kyiv • UNN
The Tesla driver hit a military serviceman during a check of conscripts in Dnipro. The victim ended up on the hood of the car and suffered bodily injuries, a criminal proceeding has been opened.
Dnipro law enforcement officers opened a criminal case against the driver of a Tesla car, who was "riding" on the hood of a military TCC, for causing intentional minor bodily harm. This was reported by the Dnipropetrovsk Regional TCC and SP, UNN reports.
Details
As reported by the TCC, today, March 10, during the notification of military personnel, one of the groups from the district TCC, together with National Police officers, discovered two violators of military registration who are wanted.
A Tesla car arrived at the scene. The driver, who identified himself as the leader of the identified individuals, did not have any military registration documents and began to behave aggressively. He ordered the military personnel to get into the car, but they were stopped by police officers.
In response, the driver pushed one of the TCC and SP officers, after which he suddenly got behind the wheel, started moving sharply, and knocked down another serviceman. The injured person ended up on the hood of the car and sustained bodily injuries
The serviceman is in a medical facility, his life is not in danger, and the severity of his injuries will be determined by specialists during a medical examination as part of the criminal proceeding.
A criminal proceeding has been registered against the offender under part 1 of Article 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - intentional minor bodily harm
Supplement
Earlier, UNN reported that a video was circulating online, in which the driver of a Tesla car was "riding" on the hood of an alleged military TCC in Dnipro.
In the Dnipropetrovsk police, a journalist from UNN was told that the driver and the car have been identified, and the issue of legal qualification is being resolved.
Reminder
In Khmelnytskyi, two men were detained who yesterday, March 9, attacked a military TCC during a document check, inflicting numerous bodily injuries on him.