Andriy Yermak: "A ceasefire has never been this close before"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17056 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107925 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169361 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106692 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343220 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173574 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144866 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196129 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124858 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108156 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 17056 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 86117 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107924 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 169360 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160311 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20926 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24057 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38506 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47296 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135860 views
Andriy Yermak: "A ceasefire has never been this close before"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108306 views

The Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak stated that security guarantees, increased sanctions, and control over frozen assets of the Russian Federation are necessary to achieve peace.

Andriy Yermak: "A ceasefire has never been this close before"

A ceasefire in Ukraine will not be achieved solely through diplomatic means. Moreover, for sustainable peace, Ukraine must be provided with security guarantees, Europe must expand sanctions against the Russian Federation and take control of frozen Russian assets. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in a column for The Guardian, reports UNN.

Now, as I am in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a ceasefire in the three-year war that the Russian Federation is waging against my country seems closer than ever. Recent negotiations between Ukraine and its partners have generated great hope that the Ukrainian people will soon return to peaceful life.

- said Yermak.

The head of the President's Office pointed out that "a ceasefire in Ukraine will not be achieved solely through diplomatic gestures". For peace - when it comes - to be durable, a number of conditions must be met in advance. This includes providing political and financial pressure on Russia.

First, Ukraine must be provided with security guarantees that will add credibility to the future ceasefire agreement. Second, Europe must take decisive action to strengthen and expand sanctions against Russia. And third, Europe must take control of frozen Russian assets to ensure further and more active support for Ukraine.

- believes Yermak.

Rubio: Ukraine must make territorial concessions to end the war11.03.25, 03:10 • 28844 views

According to him, the decision of Europe to jointly borrow up to 150 billion euros for the defense expenditures of member states is critically important. This, combined with potential 20 billion euros for Ukraine's defense, will be a significant contribution to creating a reliable defense architecture for all of Europe, noted Yermak.

Reliable deterrence, Yermak believes, will help ensure that any ceasefire has the best chance of becoming a lasting peace. "Europe cannot allow a ceasefire that would enable Russia to rearm, restore its forces, and return for new Ukrainian lands and resources," emphasized the head of the President's Office.

Ursula von der Leyen: lifting of sanctions against Russia is possible only after concrete steps on its part24.02.25, 17:00 • 21647 views

Yermak also pointed out that Ukraine is grateful for the EU's decision to provide financial support of 30.6 billion euros this year. However, one of the most powerful tools in Europe's arsenal is the 300 billion euros of frozen Russian assets held in Western financial institutions, Yermak noted.

"These funds must remain under embargo, and the profits from them should be used to support Ukraine's financial recovery. Allowing Russia to reclaim these funds after its aggressive war would lead to catastrophic consequences," believes the head of the President's Office.

A just and lasting peace is achievable under the leadership of the USA and in cooperation with all of Europe - Zelensky10.03.25, 21:43 • 41669 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPolitics
The Guardian
European Union
Andriy Yermak
Saudi Arabia
Ukraine
