Ursula von der Leyen: lifting of sanctions against Russia is possible only after concrete steps on its part

It is too early to talk about lifting sanctions against Russia: The sanctions have already led to significant economic problems in Russia, such as high inflation and rising interest rates, as well as to companies leaving the Russian market. This was reported by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen during a press conference at the Support Ukraine Summit, UNN correspondent reports.

Details

As for sanctions, what we see is that sanctions have a huge impact on the Russian economy, they have led to huge inflation and interest rates. So you can see the consequences. Companies are leaving Russia and they, these sanctions, are really impressive. And they are part of our approach that we want to get peace through strength and it is obvious that if Russia demonstrates with facts its true vision - the potential lifting of sanctions - this conversation can only be conducted after we see some concrete steps from the Russian side - said Ursula von der Leyen.

Addendum

The EU announced the adoption of the 16th package of sanctions against the Russian Federation. The package includes economic and individual restrictive measures.