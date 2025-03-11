Rubio: Ukraine must make territorial concessions to end the war
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the need for territorial concessions from Ukraine to stop the war. Possible options for a peace agreement will be discussed at negotiations in Saudi Arabia.
Details
On Monday, March 10, during a flight to Jeddah, (Saudi Arabia), where negotiations with Ukrainian officials are to take place, Rubio told reporters that Ukraine and Russia must be prepared for difficult decisions to resolve the "conflict."
The most important thing we need to take away from here is a firm sense that Ukraine is ready to take difficult steps, just as the Russians will have to take difficult steps to end this conflict or at least suspend it in some way or another.
He declined to provide a potential agreement plan but clearly indicated that concessions from both sides will be crucial for diplomacy.
"I think both sides need to come to the understanding that there is no military solution to this situation," Rubio said. "The Russians cannot conquer all of Ukraine, and it is clear that it will be very difficult for Ukraine to force the Russians back to where they were in 2014 in a reasonable timeframe."
Negotiations on Tuesday are unlikely to delve into the proposed agreement regarding Ukrainian natural resources, which U.S. President Donald Trump referred to as compensation for military support to Ukraine from the U.S. following Russia's full-scale invasion.
Recall
During negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will propose establishing a ceasefire at sea and banning long-range strikes.
