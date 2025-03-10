Rubio will discuss the suspension of U.S. military aid to Ukraine in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will visit Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Ukraine. The meeting will discuss the suspension of U.S. military aid and possible concessions from Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking with the press during his trip to Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Ukraine, said he expects the suspension of U.S. military aid to be a topic of discussion on Tuesday, reports UNN citing ABC.
"I believe they will raise this issue, and I am confident it will be addressed. And I hope we will have a good meeting, and we will have good news to announce on this front. I can assure you that we will not be providing military aid to the Russians," Rubio said.
The Secretary also stated that the mineral agreement between the U.S. and Ukraine continues to function, but is not the main focus of the meeting.
"Tomorrow can be successful even without it," Rubio told reporters. "This is certainly a deal that the president wants to see concluded, but it doesn't necessarily have to happen tomorrow."
Recall
During tomorrow's negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will propose establishing a ceasefire at sea and a ban on long-range strikes.