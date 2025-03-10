The USA wants to understand what concessions Ukraine will make for the sake of peace at the meeting in Saudi Arabia - Rubio
Kyiv • UNN
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated the need to hear from Ukraine about possible concessions for peace at the negotiations in Saudi Arabia. Ukraine plans to propose establishing a ceasefire at sea and banning long-range strikes.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that during tomorrow's negotiations in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace. Rubio made this statement to reporters, as reported by ABC News, relayed by UNN.
Details
As Rubio stated before departing for Saudi Arabia, he hopes for positive interaction and that the U.S. should hear how Ukraine clearly defines its intentions to reach an agreement.
And most importantly, what we need to take away from here is a strong sense that Ukraine is ready to do hard things, just as the Russians will have to do hard things to end this conflict or at least pause it in one form or another
Reminder
During tomorrow's negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will propose establishing a ceasefire at sea and a ban on long-range strikes.
