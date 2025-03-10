A just and lasting peace is achievable under the leadership of the USA and in cooperation with all of Europe - Zelensky
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine stated the need to combine strong positions on the front and diplomacy to achieve a just peace. Ukraine is preparing for negotiations in Saudi Arabia regarding the establishment of a ceasefire.
Strong positions on the front and strong diplomacy must work together for a just and lasting peace, and under the leadership of the USA and in cooperation with all of Europe, this is absolutely achievable. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports UNN.
New defense packages, strengthening of air defense, and even more investments in our defense industry. In just a few weeks, European countries have made dozens of decisions to increase support for Ukraine. Strong positions on the front and strong diplomacy must work together for a just and lasting peace. Under the leadership of the USA and in cooperation with all of Europe, this is absolutely achievable. Peace is our common goal
Recall
During tomorrow's negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will propose the establishment of a ceasefire regime at sea and a ban on long-range strikes.