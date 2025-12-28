Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential building

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
08:03 PM • 3734 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
07:34 PM • 8888 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
05:54 PM • 12318 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 12730 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 14200 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 15658 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 37009 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 37298 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 95195 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 48952 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
4m/s
99%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
In Kyiv, train traffic has been restored on the entire "red" metro line - KMDADecember 27, 12:50 PM • 10356 views
Law enforcement officers are not conducting searches at MP Koryavchenkov's - NABUDecember 27, 12:58 PM • 8600 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on December 27: the number of injured increased to 30 people, one person diedDecember 27, 01:13 PM • 15056 views
Man dies in Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi TCC in Odesa region: detailsDecember 27, 01:39 PM • 10831 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 16160 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company08:41 PM • 16186 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 47682 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 95193 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 40771 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 70344 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Viktor Liashko
Mark Carney
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Canada
Sumy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 17163 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 47680 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 20083 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 19499 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It QuitsDecember 26, 01:37 PM • 21048 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander

Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On the evening of December 27, a Russian attack UAV hit the roof of a two-story residential building in Odesa, causing a fire and broken windows. Emergency and utility services are working at the scene, and information about casualties is being verified.

Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential building

On the evening of December 27, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa: a strike UAV hit the roof of a two-story residential building, causing a fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the heads of Odesa MVA and OVA, Serhiy Lysak and Oleh Kiper.

Details

As noted by the heads of administrations, as a result of the fall of the strike UAV, the roof of the residential building caught fire, and windows were broken.

Emergency and utility services are working at the scene. Information about casualties is being verified. A headquarters will be set up at the scene where information and assistance can be obtained

 - Lysak stated.

Recall

Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that in Kyiv and Kyiv region more than 500,000 consumers were without power.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stated that as a result of the attacks, more than 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating.

UNN reported that in Kyiv mobile portable boiler houses were deployed to heat Kyiv hospitals and to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling on December 27. Also, 124 units of special equipment for snow removal were deployed on the streets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineUNN-Odesa
Real estate
Technology
Energy
Heating
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Snow in Ukraine
Electricity
Serhiy Lysak
Kyiv Oblast
Oleh Kiper
Odesa
Kyiv