Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential building

On the evening of December 27, Russian occupiers attacked Odesa: a strike UAV hit the roof of a two-story residential building, causing a fire. This was reported by UNN with reference to the heads of Odesa MVA and OVA, Serhiy Lysak and Oleh Kiper.

Details

As noted by the heads of administrations, as a result of the fall of the strike UAV, the roof of the residential building caught fire, and windows were broken.

Emergency and utility services are working at the scene. Information about casualties is being verified. A headquarters will be set up at the scene where information and assistance can be obtained - Lysak stated.

Recall

Acting Minister of Energy of Ukraine Artem Nekrasov reported that in Kyiv and Kyiv region more than 500,000 consumers were without power.

Later, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba stated that as a result of the attacks, more than 40% of Kyiv residents were left without heating.

UNN reported that in Kyiv mobile portable boiler houses were deployed to heat Kyiv hospitals and to eliminate the consequences of Russian shelling on December 27. Also, 124 units of special equipment for snow removal were deployed on the streets.