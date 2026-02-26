$43.240.02
Publications
Exclusives
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region received suspicions in a corruption case - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 690 views

The Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region have been notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region received suspicions in a corruption case - Kravchenko

The case of embezzlement of budget funds during the construction of protective structures for the Armed Forces of Ukraine has received a logical continuation - the commander of logistics of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in Zhytomyr region have been notified of suspicion. This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office, the commander of logistics of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the Security Service of Ukraine Directorate in Zhytomyr region have been notified of suspicion.

- Kravchenko reported.

According to the Prosecutor General, they are charged with actions related to the abuse of power and official authority by a military official, committed by a group of persons in a preliminary conspiracy under martial law, as well as offering and providing undue benefits to an official (Part 5 of Article 426-1, Part 3 of Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Let's add

Kravchenko reminded that it concerns 1.4 billion UAH allocated for the construction of prefabricated shelters for aircraft. After inspections revealed that the structures did not meet the requirements for engineering protection, officials tried to "resolve the issue" - they offered and provided 13.8 million UAH (1% of the total contract amount) for the non-interference of the SBU military counterintelligence and the involvement of "loyal" private auditors to prepare formal positive conclusions regarding the quality of the work.

The details of the scheme are already known, but there is a particular cynicism in the actions of the officials. In fact, the participants are people who, by their authority, should have prevented such crimes. The role of the head of the SBU Directorate in Zhytomyr region deserves special attention, who, according to the investigation, personally involved one of his trusted contractors in the construction. In the conversations of officials recorded by the investigation, there is a clear readiness to formally close the work regardless of the result - "signed documents" and the necessary audit conclusion are enough.

- added the Prosecutor General.

In addition, according to Kravchenko, one of the participants directly questions the very importance of performing the work, emphasizing that no one is interested in the actual implementation, while another assures that "the issue will be closed within a week" and "then everything is very simple here, such first-grade math."

Their main task was to make payments to contractors as quickly as possible. In fact, the scheme started even before the construction began - advance payments under the contracts amounted to up to 70% of the total funding. The investigation is ongoing. The issue of choosing preventive measures for the detained suspects is being resolved. We continue to work.

- summarized the Prosecutor General.

Recall

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the commander of logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were caught "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters - 320 thousand US dollars were seized.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine