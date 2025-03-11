"Team is on site": Yermak outlined the topics of negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia
Kyiv • UNN
The head of the Office of the President, Andriy Yermak, announced preparations for a meeting with the American delegation in Jeddah. The Ukrainian side plans to discuss the protection of interests and the vision for ending the war.
Details
"The team is on site. We are preparing for work. Protecting Ukrainian interests, a clear vision for ending the war, we will work effectively with our American partners," wrote the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak before the meeting with the US delegation in Saudi Arabia.
Yermak is a participant in the Ukrainian delegation for negotiations with the American side in Jeddah on March 11.
Supplement
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there will be four representatives from Ukraine in the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sibiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa.
According to the President, there will be a clear readiness for constructive dialogue from the Ukrainian side, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The US delegation will be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Before the negotiations, Rubio stated that during the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.