Sleepless night in Russia: large-scale drone attack, there are dead, wounded, fires, destruction

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 17553 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 108776 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169910 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107031 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343513 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173716 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144988 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196151 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124889 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108163 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Sleepless night in Russia: large-scale drone attack, there are dead, wounded, fires, destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 123368 views

69 Ukrainian drones attacked various regions of the Russian Federation, including the Moscow region. As a result of the attack, one person was killed, three were injured, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.

Sleepless night in Russia: large-scale drone attack, there are dead, wounded, fires, destruction

The Russian authorities report a massive attack this night by Ukrainian drones on various regions of the Russian Federation. In particular, 69 UAVs targeted the Moscow region. There was a hit on a multi-storey building, causing a fire. At least one person has died, and three are injured. In the Belgorod region, a power line has been damaged. 36 settlements remain without electricity. This is reported by UNN citing the Telegram channels of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov, and local public pages.

Details 

On the night of March 11, information appeared in Russian Telegram channels that explosions were heard in the Moscow region.

More explosions in the Moscow region. Residents of Ramenskoye, Serpukhov, Kashira, Kolomna, Voskresensk, and Domodedovo report this.

- it is stated in the post.

At 04:30 (Kyiv time), local media published the first footage of a UAV hitting a multi-storey building on the Northern Highway near Ramenskoye in the Moscow region. A fire broke out on the upper floors. "No information on casualties is available," the report states. 

At 04:58, a local Telegram channel reported damage to two more residential buildings. 

At least 2 more multi-storey buildings were damaged as a result of the UAV attack in Vidnoye, Moscow region

- reported a local public page.

The local authorities confirmed the drone attack.

The Ministry of Defense's air defense forces have currently shot down 69 enemy drones heading for Moscow. Relevant services are working at home

- clarified Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin.

According to the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, there were casualties.

Today at 4 a.m., a massive drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region began. Currently, one death and three injuries are known in the Leninsky urban district (Vidnoye) and Domodedovo (Yam village)

- wrote the official.

"Also, drone debris fell on a multi-apartment building in Ramenskoye, where at least 7 apartments on floors 19 to 22 of the building on the Northern Highway were damaged. 12 people were evacuated from there, including 3 children. Medical assistance was provided to the victims on site. Some of the evacuees were accommodated in a neighboring gymnasium, the rest are now with relatives," he added.

At 05:10 the Telegram channel of the Russian Federation showed a fire in a private house in Ramenskoye, Moscow region.

"A private residential house is burning in the gardening association 'High Bank' in Ramenskoye, Moscow region after a UAV attack, local residents report," the photo was captioned.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of the Belgorod region, also reported the UAV attack. According to him, "the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike" immediately across several regions. In one of them, a power line was damaged. 

The village of Chervona Yaruga was attacked by an enemy drone — a power line was damaged. 36 settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district and the village of Ilek-Koshary and the hamlet of Semeiny in the Rakityansky district remain without electricity. Emergency crews will begin restoration work after coordination with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation

- the official's post states.

Also, according to him, in the city of Valuyki, a residential building caught fire due to a drone strike — the fire was extinguished by fire crews. An outbuilding on the property was also damaged. The neighboring house was completely destroyed. In addition, 2 residential buildings and 2 vehicles were damaged.

Reminder

The Mayor of Moscow reported three waves of drone attacks in Ramenskoye and Domodedovo districts. According to him, all drones were shot down by air defense forces, and there were no damages or casualties.

Four Russian airports suspended operations due to drone threat: details11.03.25, 03:46 • 61286 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
