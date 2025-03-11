Sleepless night in Russia: large-scale drone attack, there are dead, wounded, fires, destruction
Kyiv • UNN
69 Ukrainian drones attacked various regions of the Russian Federation, including the Moscow region. As a result of the attack, one person was killed, three were injured, residential buildings and infrastructure were damaged.
The Russian authorities report a massive attack this night by Ukrainian drones on various regions of the Russian Federation. In particular, 69 UAVs targeted the Moscow region. There was a hit on a multi-storey building, causing a fire. At least one person has died, and three are injured. In the Belgorod region, a power line has been damaged. 36 settlements remain without electricity. This is reported by UNN citing the Telegram channels of Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov, and local public pages.
Details
On the night of March 11, information appeared in Russian Telegram channels that explosions were heard in the Moscow region.
More explosions in the Moscow region. Residents of Ramenskoye, Serpukhov, Kashira, Kolomna, Voskresensk, and Domodedovo report this.
At 04:30 (Kyiv time), local media published the first footage of a UAV hitting a multi-storey building on the Northern Highway near Ramenskoye in the Moscow region. A fire broke out on the upper floors. "No information on casualties is available," the report states.
At 04:58, a local Telegram channel reported damage to two more residential buildings.
At least 2 more multi-storey buildings were damaged as a result of the UAV attack in Vidnoye, Moscow region
The local authorities confirmed the drone attack.
The Ministry of Defense's air defense forces have currently shot down 69 enemy drones heading for Moscow. Relevant services are working at home
According to the Governor of the Moscow Region Andrey Vorobyov, there were casualties.
Today at 4 a.m., a massive drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region began. Currently, one death and three injuries are known in the Leninsky urban district (Vidnoye) and Domodedovo (Yam village)
"Also, drone debris fell on a multi-apartment building in Ramenskoye, where at least 7 apartments on floors 19 to 22 of the building on the Northern Highway were damaged. 12 people were evacuated from there, including 3 children. Medical assistance was provided to the victims on site. Some of the evacuees were accommodated in a neighboring gymnasium, the rest are now with relatives," he added.
At 05:10 the Telegram channel of the Russian Federation showed a fire in a private house in Ramenskoye, Moscow region.
"A private residential house is burning in the gardening association 'High Bank' in Ramenskoye, Moscow region after a UAV attack, local residents report," the photo was captioned.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the Governor of the Belgorod region, also reported the UAV attack. According to him, "the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to strike" immediately across several regions. In one of them, a power line was damaged.
The village of Chervona Yaruga was attacked by an enemy drone — a power line was damaged. 36 settlements in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district and the village of Ilek-Koshary and the hamlet of Semeiny in the Rakityansky district remain without electricity. Emergency crews will begin restoration work after coordination with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
Also, according to him, in the city of Valuyki, a residential building caught fire due to a drone strike — the fire was extinguished by fire crews. An outbuilding on the property was also damaged. The neighboring house was completely destroyed. In addition, 2 residential buildings and 2 vehicles were damaged.
Reminder
The Mayor of Moscow reported three waves of drone attacks in Ramenskoye and Domodedovo districts. According to him, all drones were shot down by air defense forces, and there were no damages or casualties.
