Four Russian airports suspended operations due to drone threat: details
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 11, a "Carpet" plan was implemented in four airports of the Russian Federation due to a possible drone attack. The restrictions affected Zhukovsky, Domodedovo, Strigino, and Tunoshna airports.
On the night of Tuesday, March 11, drones allegedly attacked some Russian regions. Due to the danger, a "Kilim" plan has been introduced at 4 local airports. This is reported by UNN citing the local Telegram channel of the representative of the Russian aviation agency Artem Korenyako.
Details
On Tuesday, March 11 at 03:45 (Kyiv time), the press secretary of the Russian aviation agency reported in his Telegram about temporary restrictions on the operation of Zhukovsky airport.
To ensure the safety of civil aircraft (CA), temporary restrictions were introduced at 04:24 MSK on the operation of Zhukovsky airport
"The air harbor is temporarily not accepting or sending flights," added Artem Korenyako.
Later he announced the introduction of the "Kilim" plan also at other airports in Russia.
At 03:50 "To ensure the safety of civil aircraft (CA), temporary restrictions on the acceptance and release of CA at 04:40 MSK were also introduced at Moscow's Domodedovo airport."
At 04:00 "To ensure the safety of civil aircraft (CA), temporary restrictions on the acceptance and release of CA at 04:40 MSK were also introduced at Nizhny Novgorod's Strigino airport."
At 04:30 "To ensure the safety of civil aircraft (CA), temporary restrictions on the acceptance and release of CA at 05:15 MSK were also introduced at Yaroslavl's Tunoshna airport."
Recall
On the night of March 9, several airports in the Russian Federation suspended operations and introduced restrictions on the acceptance and dispatch of flights due to danger.
