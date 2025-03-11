Delegations of Ukraine and the USA have started a meeting in Jeddah
A high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States has begun in Jeddah. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
Ukrainian and American delegations are holding an important meeting in Jeddah, with the agenda focused on the path to peace and bilateral relations between the two countries, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.
From the Ukrainian side, the meeting includes the Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak, Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiga, Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov, and Deputy Head of the President's Office Pavlo Palisa.
From the American side, the participants include US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Advisor to the US President Michael Waltz, and Special Representative of the US President for Middle East Affairs Steven Vitkoff.
According to media reports, the American delegation was late for the meeting with Ukraine, and the negotiations had to be slightly postponed.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that during the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructiveness, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The head of the US delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated before the negotiations that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.