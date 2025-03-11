Ukrainian and American delegations are starting a meeting in Saudi Arabia.
Kyiv • UNN
In the city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the USA is starting. Representatives of both countries are holding negotiations.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that there will be four representatives from Ukraine in the negotiations with the USA in Saudi Arabia. The Ukrainian team will consist of Andriy Yermak, Andriy Sibiga, Rustem Umerov, and Pavlo Palisa.
According to the President, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructive dialogue, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak reported that the agenda for the Ukrainian side includes the protection of Ukrainian interests and a clear vision for ending the war.
The delegation from the USA is headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Before the negotiations, Rubio stated that during the negotiations in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.