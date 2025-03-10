Head of ARMA Duma is trying to regain trust with a new memorandum after the conflict with anti-corruption activists
Kyiv • UNN
Olena Duma signed a memorandum of cooperation with the NGO "UA Experts" for the implementation of European standards. This happened after the public council at ARMA resigned due to the lack of transparency in the agency's work.
The head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency, Olena Duma, who previously effectively "survived" the public council and fell out with Transparency International Ukraine, is now trying to create the illusion of cooperation with the anti-corruption community. She signed a memorandum with the NGO "UA Experts" and stated that this is another step towards "transparency and integrity" in the work of ARMA. But whether the agency will actually become more open to citizens will only be shown by time, writes UNN.
Details
Olena Duma proudly stated that ARMA will cooperate with the NGO "UA Experts" to implement European standards and improve anti-corruption policy.
An important memorandum on cooperation between ARMA and the NGO "UA Experts" has been signed. This is another step towards strengthening the rule of law and effective management of seized assets… This agreement is another step towards enhancing transparency, integrity, and efficiency in the management of seized assets. Cooperation with the anti-corruption community will help increase public trust in state processes and contribute to greater openness in ARMA's activities
However, in reality, ARMA has already signed loud memorandums that have no practical benefit. Earlier, agreements were signed with the State Space Agency and the National Mediator and Reconciliation Service (NMSR).
Has anything changed after the previous "strategic partnerships"? Has the agency's work become more effective and have all assets from space already been searched? The answer seems obvious.
It is particularly ironic that Duma's new statement comes against the backdrop of her conflict with anti-corruption organizations. Earlier, Transparency International criticized ARMA for not meeting European standards and for lack of transparency in working with seized assets. Now the agency is signing a memorandum with the NGO "UA Experts", which, according to the heads of ARMA, is supposed to become the "flagship of change". It seems that the agency's leadership is trying to compensate for the loss of trust from the public and anti-corruption activists.
However, while ARMA under Duma is fighting not for real transparency, but for its own image, the problems with managing seized assets remain unresolved. Perhaps it is worth reminding that the agency's openness is not measured by the number of signed memorandums, but by real actions?
Reminder
Back in September 2024, all members of the public council at ARMA resigned their powers. Thus, ARMA was left without external control, and therefore the activities of this body cannot be called transparent.