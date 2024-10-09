Enemy attacks Poltava region with three ballistic missiles, industrial facility damaged - RMA

Russian troops fired three ballistic missiles at Poltava region last night, damaging an industrial facility, the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin, said on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN reports.

