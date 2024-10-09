Ukraine shoots down 21 enemy drones during night attack

During the anti-aircraft battle, the defenders destroyed 21 enemy drones. This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine , UNN reports.

Details

On the night of October 9, 2024, Ukraine suffered another attack from the enemy. Three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles were launched at the territory of Poltava region, and 22 attacks by attack drones were recorded.

To repel the attack, aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in the operation.

As a result, 21 enemy UAVs were destroyed in the course of the anti-aircraft battle in Odesa, Vinnytsia and Kyiv regions. One of the enemy UAVs was forced to return in the direction of the terrorist country.

