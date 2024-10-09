Enemy lost 1150 servicemen in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, the aggressor has lost 1150 soldiers. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 09/10/24:

- Personnel: 664 120 (+1150).

- Tanks: 8944 (+4).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17751 (+11).

- Artillery systems: 19222 (+19).

- RSVP: 1223.

- Air defense means: 973.

- Airplanes: 369.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 16718 (+31).

- Cruise missiles: 2618.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 26240 (+55).

- Special equipment: 3385 (+12).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some positions of total enemy losses - UAVs and aircraft.

The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses for the day are reported as usual - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

