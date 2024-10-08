Ukraine's General Staff: 142 combat engagements took place in the frontline, the most intense in the Kurakhove sector

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline. The situation was the hottest in the Kurakhove sector. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor attacked 4 times near Vovchansk and Starytsia. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Kupyansk sector, the enemy attacked 16 times in the areas of Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Novoosynove, Vyshneve, Stepova Novoselivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka. The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 12 attacks, and 4 more are ongoing.

In the Lyman sector, terrorists attacked 18 times near Makiivka, Hrekivka, Vyshneve, Novovodyane, Torske, Novosadove and Dibrova. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Northern sector, the enemy suffered a setback during two combat engagements near Ivan-Daryivka and Spirne.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces stopped 3 offensives near Kalynivka, Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky. Another battle is taking place near Bila Hora, the situation is under control. The enemy dropped 6 air bombs near Kostyantynivka, Druzhkove and Chasiv Yar.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupants attacked 12 times near Toretsk, Nelipivka and Diliyivka, 5 of which are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, militants tried to break through 37 times near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Novotoretske, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. Four attacks are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector, the enemy attacked 39 times near Tsukuryn, Novoselydivka, Hirnyk, Maksymilianivka, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Katerynivka, Antonivka, Kurakhivka, Izmailivka, Horoshne, Kurakhove and Vodiane. Currently, there are still three firefights in the area.

In the Vremivsk sector, enemy forces attacked 6 times near Bohoyavlenka, using attack and bombing aircraft. Four attacks have already been repelled, two are ongoing.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the aggressor is trying to advance near Robotyne and Novodanylivka. The occupier launched an air strike on the areas of Lyubkove, Novopil and Mala Tokmachka.

In the Prydniprovsky sector, terrorists conducted 6 unsuccessful attacks.

