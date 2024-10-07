ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 27312 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 95652 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 160665 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 134383 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141158 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138099 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179110 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111970 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170286 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104694 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

General Staff: 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

General Staff: 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17779 views

The General Staff reports 120 combat engagements per day. The enemy was most active at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled dozens of occupants' attacks.

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation is tense at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed 5 times in the area of Starytsia and Vovchansk. A firefight is currently underway near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russia-backed militants attacked 25 times near the localities of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka. There are currently 10 firefights.

In the Liman sector, terrorists attacked 17 times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in Serebryansky forest. Currently, 5 firefights are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attempts of aggressors to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Diliyivka and Nelipivka. Fighting continues in two other locations.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants fired 20 times, but were most active in the area of Lysivka and Selidove. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka. Four firefights are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, three attacks on the front line of Ukrainian troops' defense in the direction of Bohoyavlenka continue.

In the Orikhivsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy conducted 6 unsuccessful attacks.

Ukraine's General Staff: 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors06.10.24, 08:34 • 35054 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

War
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

