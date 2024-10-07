General Staff: 120 combat engagements took place in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

There were 120 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. The situation is tense at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

In the Kharkiv sector, the occupants stormed 5 times in the area of Starytsia and Vovchansk. A firefight is currently underway near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russia-backed militants attacked 25 times near the localities of Synkivka, Novoselivka, Hlushkivka, Lozova and Kruhlyakivka. There are currently 10 firefights.

In the Liman sector, terrorists attacked 17 times in the areas of Makiivka, Hrekivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Torske and in Serebryansky forest. Currently, 5 firefights are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attempts of aggressors to advance near Chasovyi Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked 11 times near Toretsk, Diliyivka and Nelipivka. Fighting continues in two other locations.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the occupants fired 20 times, but were most active in the area of Lysivka and Selidove. Three more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kurakhove sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 25 enemy attacks. The enemy tried to advance near Tsukuryno, Zhelannyi Druhyi, Hirnyk, Novoselydivka, Horoshne, Heorhiivka and Katerynivka. Four firefights are ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, three attacks on the front line of Ukrainian troops' defense in the direction of Bohoyavlenka continue.

In the Orikhivsk sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled two attacks near Robotyne.

In the Prydniprovsky sector , the enemy conducted 6 unsuccessful attacks.

Ukraine's General Staff: 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors