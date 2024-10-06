Ukraine's General Staff: 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 58862 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102524 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165508 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137030 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142667 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138848 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181487 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112049 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172176 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104737 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual people
Actual places
Ukraine's General Staff: 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Ukraine's General Staff: 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35055 views

There were 169 combat engagements in 10 key sectors over the last day. Most attacks were recorded in the Pokrovske (30) and Kurakhove (26) sectors, with the enemy actively using aviation and drones.

Over the last day, 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The Russian occupiers do not give up trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in 10 key areas. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 08.00 on 06.10.2024, UNN reports.

Details

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 130 drones. In addition, the Russians used 1,410 kamikaze drones and fired 5,130 times, including 144 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Volfine, Obody, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Miropillia, Vysoka Yaruga, Berestove, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Horokhuvatka, Nyzhnye Solone, Pershotravneve, Shyikivka, Kramatorsk, Ivanivske, Diliyivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Selidove, Yablunivka, Panteleimonivka, Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka, Lvov,

- the message says.

Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery pieces at firing positions and three invaders' warehouses.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted six assaults near Lypky, Vovchansk and  Starytsia.

In Kupyansk sector, 22 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Novoosynove, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka. The aggressor actively used aviation in this area.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 10 times with the support of aviation. They tried to break into our defense near Novosadove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Torske.

In the Northern sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assault attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Novosadove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked ten times in the areas of Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka  and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made 15 attacks near Dachne and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 30 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka and Promin.  The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Selydove and Krutyi Yar.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Tsukurine.  In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Novoselydivka, Izmailivka, Horoshne, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults on our positions in the area of Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked once in the direction of Novodanilivka.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian  settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

Plus 1250 occupants and 55 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses06.10.24, 08:12 • 40092 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
chernihivChernihiv
sumySums
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

