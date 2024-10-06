Ukraine's General Staff: 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day, most of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Over the last day, 169 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The Russian occupiers do not give up trying to attack the positions of the Defense Forces in 10 key areas. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 08.00 on 06.10.2024, UNN reports.

Details

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 82 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 130 drones. In addition, the Russians used 1,410 kamikaze drones and fired 5,130 times, including 144 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular in the areas of Volfine, Obody, Pavlivka, Velyka Pysarivka, Miropillia, Vysoka Yaruga, Berestove, Petropavlivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Horokhuvatka, Nyzhnye Solone, Pershotravneve, Shyikivka, Kramatorsk, Ivanivske, Diliyivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Hrodivka, Myrnohrad, Selidove, Yablunivka, Panteleimonivka, Bohoyavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Temyrivka, Lvov, - the message says.



Over the past day, aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 4 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, two artillery pieces at firing positions and three invaders' warehouses.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attempted six assaults near Lypky, Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In Kupyansk sector, 22 occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Lozova, Novoosynove, Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Pishchane, Hlushkivka and Kruhlyakivka. The aggressor actively used aviation in this area.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 10 times with the support of aviation. They tried to break into our defense near Novosadove, Makiivka, Hrekivka and Torske.

In the Northern sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled 12 assault attacks by Russian invaders near Bilohorivka, Verkhnekamianske and Novosadove.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked ten times in the areas of Stupochky, Chasovyi Yar, Kalynivka and Hryhorivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made 15 attacks near Dachne and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our defenders stopped 30 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor towards the settlements of Novotoretske, Selydove, Krutyi Yar, Lysivka and Promin. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near the settlements of Selydove and Krutyi Yar.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks. The occupants were most actively trying to advance in the areas of Kostyantynivka and Tsukurine. In addition, the enemy attacked in the direction of Novoselydivka, Izmailivka, Horoshne, Maksymilianivka, Katerynivka and Antonivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made four unsuccessful assaults on our positions in the area of Bohoyavlenka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants unsuccessfully attacked once in the direction of Novodanilivka.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

