Over the past day, the Defense Forces neutralized another 1250 occupants and 55 enemy artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 06, 24 were approximately:

personnel - about 660470 (+1250) people,

tanks - 8919 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 17679 (+21) units,

artillery systems - 19092 (+55) units,

MLRS - 1216 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 970 (+0) units,

aircraft - 368 (+0) units,

helicopters - 328 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16578 (+49) units,

cruise missiles - 2613 (+0) units,

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26006 (+101) units,

special equipment - 3363 (+19) units.

