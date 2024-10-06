ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Plus 1250 occupants and 55 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Plus 1250 occupants and 55 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40092 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on enemy losses. Over the past day, 1250 occupants, 55 artillery systems, 21 armored combat vehicles and other enemy equipment were destroyed.

Over the past day, the Defense Forces neutralized another 1250 occupants and 55 enemy artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

The total combat losses of the enemy from February 24, 22 to October 06, 24 were approximately:

  • personnel - about 660470 (+1250) people,
  • tanks - 8919 (+3) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 17679 (+21) units,
  • artillery systems - 19092 (+55) units,
  • MLRS - 1216 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 970 (+0) units,
  • aircraft - 368 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 328 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 16578 (+49) units,
  • cruise missiles - 2613 (+0) units,
  • ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • motor vehicles and tank trucks - 26006 (+101) units,
  • special equipment - 3363 (+19) units.
Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
multiple-rocket-launcherMultiple rocket launcher
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

