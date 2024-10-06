Russia has two missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 “Calibers”
Kyiv • UNN
In the Black Sea, there are two Russian ships with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. In the Mediterranean Sea, there are 3 ships, 2 of which have up to 20 Kalibr missiles.
As of Saturday morning, October 6, the Russian occupation army deployed two missile carriers into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov,
Details
Meanwhile, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.
Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:
- 10 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 7 continued to the Bosphorus;
- 5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.
