Russia has two missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 “Calibers”

As of Saturday morning, October 6, the Russian occupation army deployed two missile carriers into the Black Sea with a total volley of up to 8 Kalibr cruise missiles. This was reported by the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

In the Black Sea, there are 2 enemy ships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles with a total volley of up to 8 missiles. There are no enemy ships in the Sea of Azov, - the statement said.

Details

Meanwhile, there are 3 enemy ships in the Mediterranean, 2 of which are Kalibr cruise missile carriers with a total volley of up to 20 missiles.

Within 24 hours, the passage through the Kerch Strait was completed in the interests of Russia:

10 vessels sailed to the Black Sea, of which 7 continued to the Bosphorus;

5 vessels sailed to the Azov Sea, of which 1 was sailing from the Bosphorus.

