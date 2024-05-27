DIU drone sets new range record, attacking Russian radar station 1800 km away - source

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 72487 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 139427 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 144509 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 238650 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171677 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163578 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147874 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219437 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112945 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 205989 views

Europe will collectively try to pick up 'pieces' after Zelensky and Trump meeting - Bloomberg

March 1, 07:59 AM • 69521 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110078 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 52438 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105829 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

12:32 PM • 50768 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 238633 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219427 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 205979 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232062 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219243 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 7724 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 15559 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 105829 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110078 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158396 views
DIU drone sets new range record, attacking Russian radar station 1800 km away - source

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20305 views

The drone of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station located in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region of Russia, the source said.

A GUR drone set a record by attacking a target at a distance of more than 1800 kilometers. The drone of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station located in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region of Russia, UNN reports, citing sources.

Details

The UAV covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy's facility, setting a new record for the range of destruction for kamikaze drones. Previously, the most distant target attacked by Ukrainian drones was a facility in Salavat, Bashkortostan, which is 140 kilometers closer to the Ukrainian border than Orsk.

"Voronezh M is part of a family of Russian long-range stationary over-the-horizon radars. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, including ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar operates in the meter wave band and has a target detection range of up to 6000 km.

Earlier, it was reported that a drone from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit another radar station of this family, Voronezh DM, located in the village of Glubny in the Krasnodar region. It was attacked on May 23, which resulted in a fire on the territory of the facility.

The consequences of the injury are being clarified.

A drone crash was reported for the first time in the Orenburg region of Russia - Russian media27.05.24, 09:17 • 21108 views

Anna Murashko

WarTechnologies
ukraineUkraine
bezpilotnyi-litalnyi-aparatUnmanned aerial vehicle

