DIU drone sets new range record, attacking Russian radar station 1800 km away - source

A GUR drone set a record by attacking a target at a distance of more than 1800 kilometers. The drone of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine attacked the Voronezh M long-range target detection radar station located in the city of Orsk, Orenburg region of Russia, UNN reports, citing sources.

Details

The UAV covered a distance of more than 1,800 kilometers to the enemy's facility, setting a new record for the range of destruction for kamikaze drones. Previously, the most distant target attacked by Ukrainian drones was a facility in Salavat, Bashkortostan, which is 140 kilometers closer to the Ukrainian border than Orsk.

"Voronezh M is part of a family of Russian long-range stationary over-the-horizon radars. They are designed to detect space and aerodynamic objects, including ballistic and cruise missiles. This radar operates in the meter wave band and has a target detection range of up to 6000 km.

Earlier, it was reported that a drone from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine hit another radar station of this family, Voronezh DM, located in the village of Glubny in the Krasnodar region. It was attacked on May 23, which resulted in a fire on the territory of the facility.

The consequences of the injury are being clarified.

