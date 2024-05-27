A drone crash was reported for the first time in the Orenburg region of Russia - Russian media

In the Orenburg region of the Russian Federation, for the first time, a drone was reported to have crashed, according to the Russian media, UNN reports.

Details

The aircraft reportedly crashed in the Novoorsk district, although the exact location of the crash was not disclosed. ASTRA notes that the state border between Russia and Kazakhstan is located nearby. There were no casualties or damage, state-run Russian media reported, citing a source in the regional government.

The day before, on May 26, the local portal Ural56.ru reported that a drone had crashed near the city of Orsk, citing sources. "The target of the drone may have been a military facility," the publication said.

According to the Russian media, the Orenburg authorities have not previously reported such incidents. The border with Ukraine is about 1,500 kilometers to the west from Orsk.

The Russian Ministry of Defense did not mention the Orenburg region in the report and did not report the downing of the drone.

