2 gas stations near oil depot damaged in Livny, Oryol region of Russia - Russian media

In the city of Livny, Oryol region, Russia, a total of 2 fuel stations were damaged after a UAV attack, the Russian telegram channel ASTRA reports, UNN writes.

Details

In total, according to ASTRA, 2 stations located 250 meters from each other on Frunze Street were damaged: Rosneft gas station and Nord gas station. Both stations are located, as indicated, in the immediate vicinity of the Livne oil depot.

Local residents reported hearing about 7 explosions. Local residents also reported a fire at the Livne oil depot.

Oil depot on fire in Oryol region

Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that at night its air defense system "destroyed" 1 UAV over the territory of the Bryansk region, another UAV over the territory of the Belgorod region, 4 UAVs over the territory of the Krasnodar region, and 6 UAVs "destroyed" and "intercepted" over the territory of the Orel region of the Russian Federation.