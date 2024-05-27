Oil depot on fire in Oryol region

On the night of May 27, two drones crashed on the territory of an oil depot. This is reported by Russian media and local Telegram channels, UNN reports.

Details

This morning, during another massive attack on the Oryol region, a UAV crashed on the territory of a fuel station in the town of Livny Governor Andriy Klychkov wrote.

According to him, part of the facade of the administrative building was damaged, and officers of the operational services and the city administration arrived at the scene. Klychkov claims that at that moment “another UAV crashed on the territory of the gas station.

The governor said that the episode allegedly killed the driver of one of the fire brigades and injured three other employees.

