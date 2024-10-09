Fire extinguished in Donetsk region after enemy shelling

A fire that started a few days ago due to enemy shelling has been localized in Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On October 6, enemy troops attacked Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk district, hitting a 4-story administrative building. The shelling caused a fire that engulfed the roof and ceilings of the building.

Rescuers from the 16th State Fire and Rescue Unit promptly arrived at the scene. After 6 hours of efforts, they managed to localize the fire, but due to the constant threat of new shelling, the extinguishing was suspended.

The fire was completely extinguished only on October 8 at 14:15. The area covered by the fire was 1300 square meters.

