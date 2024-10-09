ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Actual
Fire extinguished in Donetsk region after enemy shelling

Fire extinguished in Donetsk region after enemy shelling

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47219 views

In Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk district, a fire caused by an enemy strike on October 6 was extinguished. Rescuers fought the fire for several days, finally eliminating it on October 8.

A fire that started a few days ago due to enemy shelling has been localized in Donetsk region. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

On October 6, enemy troops attacked Kostyantynivka, Kramatorsk district, hitting a 4-story administrative building. The shelling caused a fire that engulfed the roof and ceilings of the building.

Rescuers from the 16th State Fire and Rescue Unit promptly arrived at the scene. After 6 hours of efforts, they managed to localize the fire, but due to the constant threat of new shelling, the extinguishing was suspended.

The fire was completely extinguished only on October 8 at 14:15. The area covered by the fire was 1300 square meters.

A large-scale fire of 5000 hectares continues in Donetsk region: the situation is on the verge of a national emergency03.09.24, 15:44 • 27400 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kostiantynivkaKonstantinovka
kramatorskKramatorsk

