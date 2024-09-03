A large-scale fire of 5000 hectares continues in Donetsk region: the situation is on the verge of a national emergency

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 120566 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 123573 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 201786 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 155371 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 153796 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143330 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200024 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112466 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 188569 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105115 views

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 80319 views
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 52201 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 62468 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 91778 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 70363 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 201786 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200024 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188569 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215284 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203281 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 22663 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150713 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 149917 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153958 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144854 views
A large-scale fire of 5000 hectares continues in Donetsk region: the situation is on the verge of a national emergency

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27401 views

Firefighting continues in Donetsk Oblast over a 5,000-hectare fire caused by enemy shelling. The fire has been extinguished on 1200 hectares, 32 houses and 8 cars have been damaged, and the situation may reach the level of a national emergency.

In Svyatohirsk, firefighting continues in the area, which was started by enemy shelling. The fire was extinguished on an area of 1200 hectares, but the total area of the fire is much larger. The RMA suggests that the emergency situation may reach national level complexity.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the head of the Donetsk regional administrationVadym Filashkin.

Details

A large-scale fire with a total area of about 5,000 hectares continues in Donetsk Oblast. The fire started due to enemy shelling and spread to neighboring settlements.

The consequences that are known at this time: 32 private houses, 8 cars and a trailer were damaged by fire.

Image

Elimination of the aftermath of the fire in Svyatohirsk is the main issue at today's meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies of Donetsk Oblast, the agency reports.

According to official information, the fire has already been extinguished on an area of 1,200 hectares. 128 people, 34 pieces of equipment, a UAV, and a fire train are involved in the work, and the military is also helping.

The victims were offered evacuation and provided with necessary household items and food.

The fire was classified as a natural disaster of a local level. At the same time, an emergency can be reclassified as a component of a state-level military emergency.

Recall

UNN reported that the forest fire covered about 5 thousand hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. More than 150 private houses have been destroyed, about 200 people have been evacuated, and there are victims. More than 700 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire.

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar

