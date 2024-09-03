A large-scale fire of 5000 hectares continues in Donetsk region: the situation is on the verge of a national emergency

In Svyatohirsk, firefighting continues in the area, which was started by enemy shelling. The fire was extinguished on an area of 1200 hectares, but the total area of the fire is much larger. The RMA suggests that the emergency situation may reach national level complexity.

UNN writes with reference to the press service of the head of the Donetsk regional administrationVadym Filashkin.

Details

A large-scale fire with a total area of about 5,000 hectares continues in Donetsk Oblast. The fire started due to enemy shelling and spread to neighboring settlements.

The consequences that are known at this time: 32 private houses, 8 cars and a trailer were damaged by fire.

Elimination of the aftermath of the fire in Svyatohirsk is the main issue at today's meeting of the Regional Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies of Donetsk Oblast, the agency reports.

According to official information, the fire has already been extinguished on an area of 1,200 hectares. 128 people, 34 pieces of equipment, a UAV, and a fire train are involved in the work, and the military is also helping.

The victims were offered evacuation and provided with necessary household items and food.

The fire was classified as a natural disaster of a local level. At the same time, an emergency can be reclassified as a component of a state-level military emergency.

Recall

UNN reported that the forest fire covered about 5 thousand hectares in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. More than 150 private houses have been destroyed, about 200 people have been evacuated, and there are victims. More than 700 firefighters are involved in extinguishing the fire.