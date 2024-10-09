SBU detains FSB agent recruited through dating sites

The SBU CI detained an FSB informant who was operating in Donetsk region and Sumy. The offender was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces and adjusting the air attacks of the racists. The FSB recruited him through dating sites. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

According to the case file, the enemy agent was a 23-year-old resident of Pokrovsk. The FSB recruited him through a so-called “honey trap” when the young man was looking for a date on dating sites.

A representative of the Russian special service approached the defendant and offered to get to know him “better.

Later, she sent the young man to patrol the area near Pokrovsk, where he secretly recorded the positions of the Defense Forces. The defendant also reported to the occupiers on the consequences of enemy air strikes on the city.

After reconnaissance raids near the eastern front, the FSB “sent” its informant to Sumy region to monitor the work of Ukrainian air defense on the border with Russia. To do this, the man rented an apartment in the regional center. He set up an observation post in it.

On the windowsill of the house, he installed a mobile phone with additional power supplies, which was broadcasting air attacks on the city to the FSB online.

The SBU detained the informant and seized the phones he used in intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

