SBU detains FSB agent recruited through dating sites

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51176 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101659 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164253 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136335 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142259 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138624 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180897 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112025 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171729 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141244 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141127 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 93563 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108543 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110655 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164254 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199126 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188109 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141127 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141244 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137542 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154464 views
SBU detains FSB agent recruited through dating sites

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13675 views

The SBU CI detained a 23-year-old FSB informant who was operating in Donetsk and Sumy regions. The offender reconnoitered the positions of Ukrainian troops and adjusted the occupiers' air attacks, he was recruited through a “honey trap”.

The SBU CI detained an FSB informant who was operating in Donetsk region and Sumy. The offender was reconnoitering the locations of the Defense Forces and adjusting the air attacks of the racists. The FSB recruited him through dating sites. This was reported by the SBU, UNN reports.

According to the case file, the enemy agent was a 23-year-old resident of Pokrovsk. The FSB recruited him through a so-called “honey trap” when the young man was looking for a date on dating sites.

A representative of the Russian special service approached the defendant and offered to get to know him “better.

Later, she sent the young man to patrol the area near Pokrovsk, where he secretly recorded the positions of the Defense Forces. The defendant also reported to the occupiers on the consequences of enemy air strikes on the city.

After reconnaissance raids near the eastern front, the FSB “sent” its informant to Sumy region to monitor the work of Ukrainian air defense on the border with Russia. To do this, the man rented an apartment in the regional center. He set up an observation post in it.

On the windowsill of the house, he installed a mobile phone with additional power supplies, which was broadcasting air attacks on the city to the FSB online.

Image

The SBU detained the informant and seized the phones he used in intelligence and subversive activities in favor of Russia.

The SBU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

Two more FSB adjusters detained for guiding enemy missiles to Dnipro region07.10.24, 10:14 • 13312 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
sumySums

