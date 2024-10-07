Two more FSB adjusters detained for guiding enemy missiles to Dnipro region

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 57773 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102374 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 165285 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136901 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142587 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138805 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181383 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112045 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172093 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104734 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96301 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109022 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: "He can come back when he is ready for peace"

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111119 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41392 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 48898 views
Publications
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165285 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181383 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172093 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199483 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188445 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141423 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141510 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146239 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137684 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154593 views
Actual
Two more FSB adjusters detained for guiding enemy missiles to Dnipro region

Two more FSB adjusters detained for guiding enemy missiles to Dnipro region

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13313 views

SBU detained two members of the FSB agent network in Dnipropetrovs'k region. The agents collected coordinates of military facilities and infrastructure for enemy missile strikes in the region.

The Security Service detained two more members of the FSB agent network, which was exposed in August this year in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Back then, six members of the enemy cell were detained, who were adjusting Russian attacks in the region. The main targets of the enemy were military and critical infrastructure facilities. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Two more FSB agents have been located and detained. They were a 56-year-old head of security at a local enterprise and a 48-year-old unemployed woman who lived in the Dnipro suburbs.

According to the SBU, the agents acted separately from each other, but were “locked in” to a common Russian supervisor who coordinated the subversive activities of the entire network.

On his instructions, the men prepared coordinates for air strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities involved in the transportation of military equipment and ammunition to the front. They also monitored the routes of the Armed Forces' military convoys towards the front line.

The enemy's henchmen drove around the streets of the regional center and the surrounding areas, where they recorded “necessary” objects.

Subsequently, the agents prepared “reports” that they sent to the FSB in the form of geolocations of potential targets with their detailed descriptions.

A Russian missile spotter guided Russian missiles at Zaporizhzhia: 15 years in prison05.09.24, 18:04 • 19573 views

Law enforcement officers detained both enemy agents at their places of residence. During the search, they seized cell phones with evidence of criminal activity.

SBU investigators served the agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Image
Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
ukrainian-railwaysUkrainian Railways
dniproDnipro
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

