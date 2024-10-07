Two more FSB adjusters detained for guiding enemy missiles to Dnipro region

The Security Service detained two more members of the FSB agent network, which was exposed in August this year in Dnipropetrovs'k region. Back then, six members of the enemy cell were detained, who were adjusting Russian attacks in the region. The main targets of the enemy were military and critical infrastructure facilities. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

Two more FSB agents have been located and detained. They were a 56-year-old head of security at a local enterprise and a 48-year-old unemployed woman who lived in the Dnipro suburbs.

According to the SBU, the agents acted separately from each other, but were “locked in” to a common Russian supervisor who coordinated the subversive activities of the entire network.

On his instructions, the men prepared coordinates for air strikes on the locations of the Defense Forces and Ukrzaliznytsia facilities involved in the transportation of military equipment and ammunition to the front. They also monitored the routes of the Armed Forces' military convoys towards the front line.

The enemy's henchmen drove around the streets of the regional center and the surrounding areas, where they recorded “necessary” objects.

Subsequently, the agents prepared “reports” that they sent to the FSB in the form of geolocations of potential targets with their detailed descriptions.

A Russian missile spotter guided Russian missiles at Zaporizhzhia: 15 years in prison

Law enforcement officers detained both enemy agents at their places of residence. During the search, they seized cell phones with evidence of criminal activity.

SBU investigators served the agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offenders are in custody without the right to be released on bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.