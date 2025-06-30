$41.590.00
Border guards showed the destruction of two Russian cannons and six occupiers near Vovchansk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 228 views

Drone operators of the State Border Guard Service's "Hart" brigade destroyed two enemy cannons and six invaders in the Vovchansk direction. Three vehicles used for transporting personnel were also neutralized.

Drone operators of the "Hart" brigade of the State Border Guard Service destroyed two Russian guns and six invaders near Vovchansk. The corresponding video of the "Kharkiv" operational-tactical group was published by the "Khortytsia" operational-strategic group of troops, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reconnaissance and strike UAV groups of the "Hart" brigade in the Vovchansk direction detected and destroyed two enemy D-30 and MT-12 "Rapira" guns, and three vehicles used for transporting personnel and ammunition.

Also, during operations on enemy positions, six occupiers were neutralized

- the border guards said.

Recall

At an exhibition in Kyiv, fragments of downed Russian drones were demonstrated, including the "Oreshnik" ballistic missile and an updated "Shahed" with artificial intelligence and a camera. Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha noted the presence of foreign components in Russian missiles and and drones.

War
Vovchansk
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Tesla
$
