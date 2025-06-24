$41.830.15
Ukrainian defenders "minused" a boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: Naval Forces showed footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2192 views

Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, announced the destruction of a Russian Black Sea Fleet boat. The boat with troops was moving along the western coast of Kherson region.

Ukrainian defenders "minused" a boat of the Russian Black Sea Fleet: Naval Forces showed footage

Military sailors destroyed a Black Sea Fleet boat, reported on Tuesday the Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa, and showed a video, writes UNN.

Another Black Sea Fleet boat with a landing party, moving along the western coast of Kherson region, has been destroyed. Thanks to the military sailors for a good job. Together to victory!

- Neizhpapa wrote on Facebook.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Ukrainian Navy
Kherson Oblast
