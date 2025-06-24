Another 1,200 occupiers, a tank and an MLRS: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 1,013,700 people, 10,966 tanks, and thousands of units of other military equipment, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.06.25 were approximately:

personnel - about 1,013,700 (+1200) people;

tanks - 10966 (+1);

armored combat vehicles - 22879 (+7);

artillery systems - 29511 (+21);

MLRS - 1424 (+1);

air defense systems - 1188 (+0);

aircraft - 416 (+0);

helicopters - 337 (+0);

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 41,915 (+198);

cruise missiles - 3388 (+12);

ships/boats - 28 (+0);

submarines - 1 (+0);

automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 52,961 (+100);

special equipment - 3920 (+0).

