Another 1,200 occupiers, a tank and an MLRS: General Staff updates data on enemy losses
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the losses of Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have reached 1,013,700 personnel and 10,966 tanks. Thousands of other military equipment units have also been destroyed.
The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 1,013,700 people, 10,966 tanks, and thousands of units of other military equipment, reported the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
According to the General Staff, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 24.06.25 were approximately:
- personnel - about 1,013,700 (+1200) people;
- tanks - 10966 (+1);
- armored combat vehicles - 22879 (+7);
- artillery systems - 29511 (+21);
- MLRS - 1424 (+1);
- air defense systems - 1188 (+0);
- aircraft - 416 (+0);
- helicopters - 337 (+0);
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 41,915 (+198);
- cruise missiles - 3388 (+12);
- ships/boats - 28 (+0);
- submarines - 1 (+0);
- automotive equipment and fuel tanks - 52,961 (+100);
- special equipment - 3920 (+0).
General Staff on the front situation: almost 130 combat engagements, the enemy used over a thousand kamikaze drones23.06.25, 22:54 • 2494 views