Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
747mm
General Staff on the front situation: almost 130 combat engagements, the enemy used over a thousand kamikaze drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 436 views

Since the beginning of the day, 127 combat engagements have taken place, the enemy used 1004 kamikaze drones and launched 4252 shelling attacks. Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the invaders' pressure in all directions.

General Staff on the front situation: almost 130 combat engagements, the enemy used over a thousand kamikaze drones

Since the beginning of the day, there have been about 130 combat engagements at the front. The enemy used 1004 kamikaze drones, and in addition made 4252 attacks on populated areas, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Since the beginning of the day, 127 combat engagements have occurred, the enemy launched three missile and 19 air strikes, used 17 missiles and dropped 37 KABs. In addition, 1004 kamikaze drones were used, and 4252 shelling attacks were carried out on populated areas and positions of our troops.

- it is stated in the summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled six assault actions by the occupiers. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units four times near the settlements of Dvorichna, Vovchanski Khutory, Krasne Pershe, and Figolivka; at present, enemy attacks have been repelled. Ozernе was subjected to an air strike.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupyansk direction, in the areas of Kindrashivka, Kruhlyakivka, and in the directions of Pishchane, Petropavlivka.

Twenty-one attacks by the invaders were stopped by Ukrainian soldiers in the areas of the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Ridkodub, Karpivka, Kolodiazi and in the directions of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Novyy Mir, Olhivka in the Lyman direction, another combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out one offensive action in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped 10 attempts by the invaders to advance in the areas of Novomarkove, Chasiv Yar and in the directions of Mykolaivka, Stupochky, Pryvillia, Bondarne. One more combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 24 times today in the areas of Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Yablunivka, Rusynyi Yar, and in the directions of Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka. The Defense Forces are firmly holding back the pressure and have repelled all assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 49 attacks. The occupiers were active near the settlements of Promin, Novotoretske, Myroliubivka, Lysivka, Novoukrainka, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Myrnohrad, Novoserhiivka, Oleksiivka, Popiv Yar, Malynivka, Koptivets and in the directions of Shakhove, Volodymyrivka, Molodetske, Serhiivka, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. Air strikes affected the areas of the settlements of Poltavka, Malynivka, Novotoretske, Razine and Pokrovsk.

Yermak warned allies that Kyiv can only hold out for a certain time without Western weapons23.06.25, 20:33 • 1746 views

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our warriors eliminated 111 occupiers and wounded another 78. 17 units of automotive equipment, a satellite communication terminal, and a "Konkurs" anti-tank missile system were neutralized.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 14 attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Bagatyr, Novoselka, Zaporizhzhia, Perebudova, Komar, Myrne, Shevchenko, Vilne Pole, and in the direction of Voskresenka. Three more combat engagements are ongoing. Voskresenka came under air strike.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy launched an airstrike in the area of the settlement of Mala Tokmachka.

In the Pidniprovskyi direction, the enemy advanced six times towards the positions of our defenders, all attacks have been repelled.

In the Huliaipole and Orikhiv directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

Occupant losses per day: 1010 servicemen, tank, and 58 artillery systems destroyed23.06.25, 07:58 • 3198 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
