Advertisement
Yermak warned allies that Kyiv can only last for a certain time without Western weapons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that Ukraine will not be able to last long without Western military aid, despite significant Russian losses and successful actions of the Defense Forces in certain areas. Currently, the main attention is focused on Sumy region, where the enemy offensive has been stopped, and the Defense Forces are strengthening the city's defense.

Yermak warned allies that Kyiv can only last for a certain time without Western weapons

Andriy Yermak, Head of the President's Office, warned Ukraine's allies that Kyiv could only last for a certain time without Western weapons. He stated this in an interview with The Times, as reported by UNN.

Details

As The Times writes, Russian troops are advancing towards Sumy after Ukrainian forces withdrew from the Kursk region earlier this month, and Putin appears close to significant territorial gains in the Dnipropetrovsk region, which would be a symbolic victory for the Kremlin.

Yermak acknowledged that Ukraine is "difficult" on sections of the frontline but denied that the country is losing the war. He said that Russia had suffered "huge" losses, and Ukraine was still managing to disrupt their attacks.

However, in a warning to Ukraine's allies, he said that Kyiv could only last for a certain time without Western weapons.

"It will be very difficult to do if we do not have the means at some point," he said.

Putin stated that the Russian army does not have the task of "taking" Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility20.06.25, 20:01 • 3082 views

Additional information

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi spoke about the operational situation, in particular in the direction that is currently in the spotlight: Sumy region.

"The Russian grouping here remains approximately constant - 50 thousand. Thanks to our active actions in the border areas, in the Kursk and Belgorod regions of the Russian Federation, the enemy was unable to reinforce the Pokrovsk direction with these divisions and brigades. We take into account the threat to Sumy, but we are taking the necessary measures to secure the regional center. In particular, a separate group has been created within the operational-tactical group, directly responsible for the defense of Sumy and the build-up of the system of engineering fortification barriers; a deputy commander of the OTG for fortifications has been appointed," Zaluzhnyi stated.

According to him, the enemy's offensive actions have currently been stopped along the Kindrativka – Yunakivka line, and the situation has stabilized. In recent weeks, the Defense Forces have regained control of Andriivka, and in Yunakivka, they have advanced from 200 to 700 meters.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Kursk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The Times
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Ukraine
Valeriy Zaluzhnyi
Sums
Kyiv
