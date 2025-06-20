Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russian troops do not have the objective of occupying Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility, as actions in the Sumy region are "due, in particular, to the constant shelling of the country's border territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reports UNN.

Details

"We do not have such a task - to take Sumy. But, in principle, I do not rule it out," Putin said.

According to him, the actions of the Russian army in the Sumy region are "due, in particular, to the constant shelling of the country's border territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"Why? Why are we doing this? Because they create a threat for us. They constantly shell border territories. This is the result of their, in principle, absolutely, I think, illiterate, simply unfounded actions," Putin added.

Recall

Almost two-thirds of the 91 battles since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Severo-Slobozhansk and Kursk, Lyman directions.

In the Severo-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks today, and six more combat engagements are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 6 strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 116 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launch systems.

