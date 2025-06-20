Putin stated that the Russian army does not have the task of "taking" Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
04:46 PM • 3452 views
Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 19432 views
ARMA reform does not guarantee changes without a comprehensive approach and team reboot - political scientist
12:29 PM • 80743 views
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)
12:17 PM • 81188 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year
11:31 AM • 50238 views
Ukrainian soldiers continue to return from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced another exchange
Exclusive
June 20, 08:30 AM • 78303 views
"Your life will no longer be the same after hypnosis" - hypnotherapist Anna Karui
Exclusive
June 20, 08:20 AM • 78699 views
Stress-free apartment sale: Expert advice on how to sell property quickly
June 20, 07:30 AM • 67549 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
June 20, 06:41 AM • 44554 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
June 20, 06:00 AM • 38027 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Broadcast
Погода
+17°
5.2m/s
59%
750mm
Popular news
Eating a fellow serviceman on the Kupyansk direction: HUR reported a case of cannibalism in the Russian Armed ForcesJune 20, 08:11 AM • 67105 views
Energy system operates in a stable mode, but the situation is complex – Ministry of EnergyJune 20, 08:27 AM • 62367 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 95692 views
Trump is relying on a small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes - mediaJune 20, 10:08 AM • 61954 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 86900 views
Publications
"Doomsday plane": what kind of "beast" is it and which countries have it (video)12:29 PM • 80773 views
Summer Solstice: traditions, omens and what not to do on the longest day of the year12:17 PM • 81225 views
Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home11:55 AM • 44974 views
Half a million salary per month and a criminal case. How the chief lawyer of the National Bank livesJune 20, 10:11 AM • 88360 views
Manipulation under the guise of reform: how "Darnitsa" hides behind the fight against the "pharmaceutical mafia"June 20, 09:10 AM • 97102 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Denis Shmyhal
John Ratcliffe
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney leads US box office with $1.1 billion, Warner Bros approaches billion04:30 PM • 7084 views
Lesya Nikityuk became a mother: the TV presenter showed the first photos from the maternity ward01:58 PM • 18502 views
The ranking of the 50 best restaurants in the world for 2025 has been published11:44 AM • 24854 views
Ivanka Trump's daughter wowed the White House in her mother's $2,000 dressJune 20, 10:45 AM • 28116 views
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 73556 views
Actual
The New York Times
Instagram
Shahed-136
Facebook
Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit

Putin stated that the Russian army does not have the task of "taking" Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Volodymyr Putin stated that the Russian army does not have the task of occupying Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility. He explains the actions in the Sumy Oblast by "constant shelling" of border territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Putin stated that the Russian army does not have the task of "taking" Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that Russian troops do not have the objective of occupying Sumy, but he does not rule out such a possibility, as actions in the Sumy region are "due, in particular, to the constant shelling of the country's border territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine," reports UNN.

Details

"We do not have such a task - to take Sumy. But, in principle, I do not rule it out," Putin said.

According to him, the actions of the Russian army in the Sumy region are "due, in particular, to the constant shelling of the country's border territories by the Armed Forces of Ukraine."

"Why? Why are we doing this? Because they create a threat for us. They constantly shell border territories. This is the result of their, in principle, absolutely, I think, illiterate, simply unfounded actions," Putin added.

Recall

Almost two-thirds of the 91 battles since the beginning of the current day occurred in the Pokrovsk, Severo-Slobozhansk and Kursk, Lyman directions.

In the Severo-Slobozhansk and Kursk directions, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 18 enemy attacks today, and six more combat engagements are ongoing. The invaders' aviation carried out 6 strikes, dropping 12 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out 116 artillery shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one from multiple rocket launch systems.

Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation, but "insists on recognizing realities" - Putin20.06.25, 19:46 • 3390 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Sums
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9