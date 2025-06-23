Losses of Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1010 military personnel, one tank and 58 artillery systems. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.06.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1012500 (+1010) persons eliminated

tanks ‒ 10965 (+1)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 22872 (+5)

artillery systems ‒ 29490 (+58)

MLRS ‒ 1423 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1188 (0)

aircraft ‒ 416 (0)

helicopters ‒ 337 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 41717 (+138)

cruise missiles ‒ 3376 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and tank trucks ‒ 52861 (+127)

Data is being updated.

Recall

Since the beginning of June 22, 107 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front, particularly in the Pokrovsk direction, Russians attacked 36 times, and in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions – 17. Russian troops also carried out numerous missile and air strikes and used kamikaze drones.

