President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 04:28 PM
President Zelenskyy posthumously awarded pilot Maksym Ustymenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: details of the decree
June 29, 02:43 PM
Trump considers new sanctions against Russia after July vacation - Senator Lindsey Graham
Exclusive
June 29, 10:23 AM
A Week on the Growing Moon: Astro-Forecast for June 30 - July 6
June 28, 04:01 PM
What unites the former vice-mayor of Kharkiv, a sushi restaurant employee, and fortification structures?
June 28, 02:03 PM
Five long-awaited premieres: what to watch in hot July
Exclusive
June 28, 01:12 PM
Physical therapist explained the possible consequences of scoliosis and the causes of its occurrence
Exclusive
June 27, 04:06 PM
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
Exclusive
June 27, 03:12 PM
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

According to Netanyahu, Israel's victory over Iran opens up new opportunities, particularly regarding the release of hostages. Broader regional prospects are also emerging.

Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects

Victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects for the Islamic state. This was stated by the head of the Israeli government, Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with officers of the General Security Service (SHABAK), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Israel deprived the enemy of its advantage and made a breakthrough in offensive and defensive actions.

“I want to inform you that as a result of this victory, as you probably know, new opportunities have opened up, first of all, to free the hostages,”

Netanyahu said.

According to him, Israel still has to resolve the issue of Gaza and finally defeat the terrorist organization Hamas.

"I believe that we will achieve both goals. But besides that, broader regional prospects are also opening up," the Israeli prime minister summarized.

Recall

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked Iran, targeting its nuclear and military facilities, defense systems, high-ranking military personnel, and nuclear scientists.

On the night of June 22, the US conducted its operation, striking three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Iran demands UN recognize US and Israel as aggressors29.06.25, 23:15

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Binyamin Netanyahu
Iran
Tesla
