Netanyahu: Israel's victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects

Victory in the war against Iran opens up great regional prospects for the Islamic state. This was stated by the head of the Israeli government, Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with officers of the General Security Service (SHABAK), as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, Israel deprived the enemy of its advantage and made a breakthrough in offensive and defensive actions.

“I want to inform you that as a result of this victory, as you probably know, new opportunities have opened up, first of all, to free the hostages,” Netanyahu said.

According to him, Israel still has to resolve the issue of Gaza and finally defeat the terrorist organization Hamas.

"I believe that we will achieve both goals. But besides that, broader regional prospects are also opening up," the Israeli prime minister summarized.

Recall

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked Iran, targeting its nuclear and military facilities, defense systems, high-ranking military personnel, and nuclear scientists.

On the night of June 22, the US conducted its operation, striking three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

