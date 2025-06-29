Iran demands UN recognize US and Israel as aggressors

Iran demands that the UN hold Israel and the US responsible for the 12-day war. A corresponding letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres was written by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, according to UNN, citing The Guardian.

Details

The Iranian diplomat, in particular, asks the UN Security Council to recognize the Israeli regime and the United States as the instigators of the act of aggression and to recognize their further responsibility, including the payment of compensation, etc.

"We officially ask the Security Council to recognize the Israeli regime and the United States as the instigators of the act of aggression and to recognize their further responsibility, including the payment of compensation and reparations," - Araqchi wrote.

Context

On the night of June 13, Israel attacked Iran, targeting its nuclear and military facilities, defense systems, high-ranking military officials, and nuclear scientists.

On the night of June 22, the US conducted its operation, striking three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

Trump threatens Khamenei with bombing of Iran again after his words about "slapping America"