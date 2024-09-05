A Russian missile spotter guided Russian missiles at Zaporizhzhia: 15 years in prison

A court has sentenced an FSB agent to 15 years in prison for adjusting Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia based on SBU materials. This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, UNN reports .

Details

According to the SBU, an adjuster who facilitated Russian missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The FSB agent, who operated in the frontline areas of Zaporizhzhia, was found guilty based on the evidence collected. He was reconnoitering the positions of the Defense Forces near the front line and adjusting Russian air strikes on the city's civilian infrastructure. In addition, his targets included defense plants and bases of the Armed Forces and the National Guard.

The occupiers promised him a "position" in case of capture of the city, and the traitor planned to join the so-called "firing squads" of the Russian Federation to kill Ukrainian patriots. The SBU CI detained the agent during a special operation in August 2022. It was established that he was recruited remotely by an officer of the 5th FSB Service and received money on his bank card for conducting reconnaissance and subversive activities. During the searches, this card and the phone he used to communicate with the Russians were found.

The court found him guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law) and sentenced him to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property. The investigation was conducted by the SBU in Rivne region under the supervision of the regional prosecutor's office.

Recall

The Security Service detained another Russian military intelligence agent in Kharkiv. He was working for a Russian spy who was an employee of a Ukrainian bank and was preparing Russian strikes on the regional center.