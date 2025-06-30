Deadly traffic accident in Khmelnytskyi region: two dead, three injured

On Saturday, June 29, a road accident occurred in Khmelnytskyi region — a car and a truck collided. Two people died, three were injured, informs UNN with reference to a message from the State Emergency Service (SES).

Details

It is noted that the accident occurred near the village of Yampil, Shepetivka district. A Renault Kangoo and a MAN truck collided.

Rescuers extricated the bodies of the deceased and helped medics transport the injured. As a result of the accident, the driver of the car (born 1976) and a passenger (born 2013) died. Three more people, including a minor, were hospitalized - the report says.

The SES added that law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident.

Recall

On June 27, on the M-24 highway in the village of Hat, a collision occurred involving a Renault Master, a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, and a Dacia Logan. As a result of the accident, five people were injured; the Renault driver was extricated by rescuers and hospitalized.

A road accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Lviv Oblast, a child was injured