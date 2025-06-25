A road accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Lviv Oblast, a child was injured

A traffic accident involving a patrol police car occurred in a village in the Lviv region, a minor pedestrian was injured, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv region patrol police.

Details

Today, near the village of Krasiv, Lviv region, on the Kyiv - Chop highway, an accident occurred involving a service car and a minor pedestrian.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital. Investigators are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being established. An official investigation has been initiated.

