A road accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Lviv Oblast, a child was injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1438 views

In the Lviv region, near the village of Krasiv, a road accident occurred involving a patrol car and an underage pedestrian. The injured person was hospitalized, and the circumstances of the incident are being investigated.

A road accident involving a patrol police car occurred in Lviv Oblast, a child was injured

A traffic accident involving a patrol police car occurred in a village in the Lviv region, a minor pedestrian was injured, UNN reports with reference to the Lviv region patrol police.

Details

Today, near the village of Krasiv, Lviv region, on the Kyiv - Chop highway, an accident occurred involving a service car and a minor pedestrian.

An ambulance took the victim to the hospital. Investigators are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being established. An official investigation has been initiated.

In Lviv region, a truck crashed into a residential building: details of the accident24.06.25, 00:12 • 27419 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
