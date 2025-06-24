In Lviv region, a truck crashed into a residential building: details of the accident

In Lviv region, a truck crashed into an apartment building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Lviv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the accident, the driver of the vehicle was injured and the facade of the building was damaged. The road traffic accident occurred on June 23 at about 9:00 PM on Myru Street in the city of Pustomyty.

It was preliminarily established that the driver of a DAF truck with a semi-trailer, a 45-year-old resident of Drohobych, lost control and crashed into a five-story building, - the report says.

It is indicated that as a result of the incident, the truck driver sustained bodily injuries - he was taken to the hospital, doctors are determining his diagnosis. The building's facade and a window were damaged.

The cause of the accident could have been a malfunction of the braking system of the road train, - the police said.

They added that an investigative and operational group is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident, and the issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

Recall

Recently, in Cherkasy region, in the city of Zvenyhorodka, a road accident occurred involving a TCC and SP employee. A serviceman, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat, hit a 54-year-old cyclist and fled the scene of the accident. He was promptly detained and notified of suspicion.

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident