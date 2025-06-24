In Lviv region, a truck crashed into a residential building: details of the accident

$41.830.15
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
05:50 PM • 13203 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
04:46 PM • 58961 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 85813 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 125022 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 72043 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 133085 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66148 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107000 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67737 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95911 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Tags
Authors
Head of the SSU revealed some details of the "Spiderweb" special operationJune 23, 12:28 PM • 67756 views
Ukraine is not threatened by radiation contamination after strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities - State Nuclear Regulatory InspectorateJune 23, 12:45 PM • 17171 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 98661 views
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 47497 views
Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damaged05:45 PM • 8616 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal04:46 PM • 58968 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 98679 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 125027 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 133085 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 364246 views
Donald Trump
Igor Klymenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Denis Shmyhal
Ukraine
United States
Iran
New Zealand
The Hague
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 47511 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 130089 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 254742 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 125431 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 124869 views
In Lviv region, a truck crashed into a residential building: details of the accident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 742 views

On June 23, around 9:00 PM, in Pustomyty, the driver of a DAF truck lost control and crashed into a five-story building, injuring himself and damaging the facade. Police are investigating the incident, with brake system malfunctions as a possible cause.

In Lviv region, a truck crashed into a residential building: details of the accident

In Lviv region, a truck crashed into an apartment building. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Lviv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that as a result of the accident, the driver of the vehicle was injured and the facade of the building was damaged. The road traffic accident occurred on June 23 at about 9:00 PM on Myru Street in the city of Pustomyty.

It was preliminarily established that the driver of a DAF truck with a semi-trailer, a 45-year-old resident of Drohobych, lost control and crashed into a five-story building,

- the report says.

It is indicated that as a result of the incident, the truck driver sustained bodily injuries - he was taken to the hospital, doctors are determining his diagnosis. The building's facade and a window were damaged.

The cause of the accident could have been a malfunction of the braking system of the road train,

- the police said.

They added that an investigative and operational group is working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the accident, and the issue of legal qualification of the event is being resolved.

Recall

Recently, in Cherkasy region, in the city of Zvenyhorodka, a road accident occurred involving a TCC and SP employee. A serviceman, the driver of a Volkswagen Passat, hit a 54-year-old cyclist and fled the scene of the accident. He was promptly detained and notified of suspicion.

A woman and two children died in a traffic accident in Odesa region: police are investigating the circumstances of the accident09.06.25, 00:25 • 24903 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergencies
Lviv Oblast
