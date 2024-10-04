The number of battles at the front has increased to almost 80. The General Staff named the hottest areas

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 55673 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 102120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164920 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136689 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142457 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138727 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 181192 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112038 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171985 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104732 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 95197 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108835 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110938 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 40005 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 47483 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 164920 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181192 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171985 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199377 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188349 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141348 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141448 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146188 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137639 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154553 views
Actual
The number of battles at the front has increased to almost 80. The General Staff named the hottest areas

The number of battles at the front has increased to almost 80. The General Staff named the hottest areas

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18578 views

The General Staff reports an increase in the number of combat engagements to 79. The most intense fighting is taking place in the Kurakhove, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors, where the enemy is actively attacking Ukrainian positions.

The number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 79. The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports , citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, three firefights took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk since the beginning of the day, two of them are still ongoing. At the same time, the occupants dropped two aerial bombs near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops tried to storm our positions near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova 11 times, fighting continues. Hlushkivka came under an air strike.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. In total, there have been eight combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, and two are still ongoing. The enemy conducted air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Iziumske, Zarichne, Ozerne and Lyman, using 20 bombs.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Seversky sector, but is receiving a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. Thus, near Verkhnekamianske, the occupants twice tried to push our units. They conducted air strikes on Zakitne, Pereizne and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried six times to drive our units from their positions near Kalynivka, Stupochky and Andriivka. The enemy also attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles and dropped unmanned aerial vehicles on Yurkivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times with the support of bombers. Seven firefights are currently underway near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Mykolaivka, Selidove and Lysivka. So far, the enemy has made seven attacks on our positions. Fighting continues in four locations. Enemy aircraft also struck near Pokrovsk and Selidove using anti-aircraft gunships.

The situation is complicated in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy has attacked our units 16 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Tsukurine, Horishne, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. Six firefights are ongoing.

In the area of Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants tried to advance four times but were fiercely repulsed, and the battle near Kamianske continues. 

General Staff: 142 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Pokrovsk sector04.10.24, 08:31 • 15589 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
heneralnyi-shtab-zbroinykh-syl-ukrainyGeneral Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
pokrovsk-ukrainePokrovsk, Ukraine
lyman-ukraineLyman, Ukraine
toretskToretsk
kurakhoveKurakhovo
ukraineUkraine
kramatorskKramatorsk
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising