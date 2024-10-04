The number of battles at the front has increased to almost 80. The General Staff named the hottest areas

The number of combat engagements at the front has increased to 79. The situation is the hottest in the Kurakhove, Kupyansk and Pokrovsk sectors, UNN reports , citing the General Staff's report as of 16:00, UNN reports.

In the Kharkiv sector, three firefights took place near Starytsia and Vovchansk since the beginning of the day, two of them are still ongoing. At the same time, the occupants dropped two aerial bombs near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, Russian troops tried to storm our positions near Synkivka, Novoselivka, Pishchane, Stelmakhivka and Lozova 11 times, fighting continues. Hlushkivka came under an air strike.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked in the areas of Hrekivka, Makiivka, Novosadove and Torske. In total, there have been eight combat engagements in this sector since the beginning of the day, and two are still ongoing. The enemy conducted air strikes with anti-aircraft gunships in the areas of Iziumske, Zarichne, Ozerne and Lyman, using 20 bombs.

The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of our troops in the Seversky sector, but is receiving a worthy rebuff from Ukrainian defenders. Thus, near Verkhnekamianske, the occupants twice tried to push our units. They conducted air strikes on Zakitne, Pereizne and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector since the beginning of the day, Russian troops have tried six times to drive our units from their positions near Kalynivka, Stupochky and Andriivka. The enemy also attacked Chasovyi Yar with unguided aerial missiles and dropped unmanned aerial vehicles on Yurkivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions eight times with the support of bombers. Seven firefights are currently underway near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

Fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovsk sector in the areas of Mykolaivka, Selidove and Lysivka. So far, the enemy has made seven attacks on our positions. Fighting continues in four locations. Enemy aircraft also struck near Pokrovsk and Selidove using anti-aircraft gunships.

The situation is complicated in the Kurakhove sector, where the enemy has attacked our units 16 times since the beginning of the day. He tried to advance near Tsukurine, Horishne, Heorhiivka, Antonivka, Kostiantynivka and in the direction of Bohoyavlenka. Six firefights are ongoing.

In the area of Robotyne, Mali Shcherbaky and Kamianske in the Orikhivsk sector, the occupants tried to advance four times but were fiercely repulsed, and the battle near Kamianske continues.

