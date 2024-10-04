General Staff: 142 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Pokrovsk sector

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

General Staff: 142 combat engagements in 24 hours, most of them in Pokrovsk sector

Kyiv  •  UNN

There were 142 combat engagements in the frontline, most of them in the Pokrovsk sector. The enemy launched 3 missile attacks, 67 air strikes and over 4,000 shelling attacks, using 1,585 kamikaze drones.

Over the past day, 142 clashes took place on the frontline, about a fifth of which took place in the Pokrovsk sector, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary for 8 a.m. on October 4, UNN reports.

Over the last day, 142 combat engagements took place

- reported the General Staff.

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile attacks using three missiles at the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, as well as 67 air strikes, including 135 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, including 105 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1,585 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 15 strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons, as indicated, in addition to two fuel and lubricant depots, an artillery system, an air defense system and an electronic warfare station.

According to the General Staff, the situation in these areas is as follows:

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensive and assault operations in the areas of Starytsia and Vovchansk.

The number of combat engagements in the Kupyansk sector reached eleven over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Sinkivka, Kurylivka, Pishchane, Vyshneve, Petropavlivka and Pershotravneve.

In the Lyman sector, our troops stopped 13 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Makiivka, Novosadove, Torske, Druzhelyubivka, Hrekivka and Dronivka.

One attack near Spirne was repelled by the Defense Forces in the Siversky sector.

Ukrainian troops stopped six attempts of the invaders to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Andriivka, Bila Hora and Stupochky in the Kramatorsk sector. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation - they attacked with anti-aircraft guns in the area of Chasovyi Yar.

The aggressor's aviation bombed the areas of Katerynivka, Druzhba and Kleban-Byk in the Toretsk sector, and the enemy tried to advance nine times in the area of Toretsk, Dachne and Nelipivka.

30 attacks - this is the number of attacks repelled by our defenders in the Pokrovsk sector over the past day. The enemy tried to advance near Sukhoi Balka, Hirnyk, Promin, Novotoretske and Krutyi Yar. The enemy concentrated its main efforts in the areas of Mykolayivka and Selidove, where nine and seven firefights took place respectively; in addition, it bombed Myrnohrad, Bilytske and Selidove, dropping seven guided aerial bombs.

The defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the Kurakhove direction. In the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Tsukurine, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, Trudove, Vozdvyzhenka, Antonivka and Katerynivka, the occupants tried to break through Ukrainian defenses 23 times.

Three enemy attacks were stopped by our defenders near Bohoyavlenka and one near Maksymivka in the Vremivsky sector.

In the Orikhivsky sector, enemy units twice tried to advance in the areas of Kamianske and Novodanylivka.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissya sectors remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

"Ukrainian defense forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector. Over the past day, the enemy launched one missile and fourteen air strikes on its own territory, using 30 guided aerial bombs; in addition, it carried out almost 300 attacks," the General Staff reported

Julia Shramko

Contact us about advertising