UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Russia loses 1230 troops and 15 tanks in 24 hours
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has released data on the occupiers' losses over the day. The enemy's total losses since the beginning of the war have amounted to 657,940 people, 8,908 tanks and 1,667 armored vehicles.
The aggressor lost 1230 soldiers in a day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 04/10/24:
- Personnel: 657 940 (+1230).
- Tanks: 8908 (+15).
- Armored combat vehicles: 17627 (+31).
- Artillery systems: 18965 (+59).
- RSVP: 1212 (+8).
- Air defense systems: 965 (+1).
- Airplanes: 368.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 16494 (+101).
- Cruise missiles: 2613.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25820 (+70).
- Special equipment: 3333 (+3).
