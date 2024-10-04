UKRAINIAN ARMED FORCES: Russia loses 1230 troops and 15 tanks in 24 hours

The aggressor lost 1230 soldiers in a day. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 04/10/24:

- Personnel: 657 940 (+1230).

- Tanks: 8908 (+15).

- Armored combat vehicles: 17627 (+31).

- Artillery systems: 18965 (+59).

- RSVP: 1212 (+8).

- Air defense systems: 965 (+1).

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 16494 (+101).

- Cruise missiles: 2613.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 25820 (+70).

- Special equipment: 3333 (+3).

